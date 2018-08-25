Lear Co. (LEA) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 338.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lear from $209.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $164.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $206.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Lear had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.39 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.47%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

