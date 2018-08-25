Lawson Products (LAWS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

LAWS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Lawson Products from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Lawson Products in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ LAWS opened at $32.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.96 million, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $90.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.01 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.01%. equities analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 15.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,570,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,903,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after buying an additional 51,516 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 13.4% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 289,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 34,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 7.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 286,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after buying an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

