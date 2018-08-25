Lancaster Colony (LANC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $308.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.30 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

Shares of LANC opened at $153.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.94. Lancaster Colony has a fifty-two week low of $113.96 and a fifty-two week high of $156.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.

LANC has been the topic of several analyst reports. CL King increased their price target on Lancaster Colony from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It offers salad dressings and sauces under the Marzetti, Marzetti Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery, Mamma Bella, and Mamma Bella's brands; and frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's and Mary B's brands.

