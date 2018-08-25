Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Shares Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 366.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1,114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3,620.9% during the 1st quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2,451.3% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $67.03 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $73.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.98.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 85.84% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $918.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.1913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

