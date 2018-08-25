Lake Street Capital Trims Sito Mobile (SITO) Target Price to $9.00

Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

SITO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sito Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sito Mobile from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.58.

Get Sito Mobile alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SITO opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of -1.14. Sito Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60.

Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter. Sito Mobile had a negative return on equity of 110.90% and a negative net margin of 45.33%. analysts predict that Sito Mobile will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITO. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sito Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sito Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $818,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Sito Mobile by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 972,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sito Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sito Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sito Mobile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sito Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sito Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.