La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.06

Media stories about La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. La Jolla Pharmaceutical earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.3840635067758 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LJPC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

LJPC traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 230,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,191. The company has a market capitalization of $619.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.70. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $41.36.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. equities research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It offers GIAPREZA, an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

