L Brands (LB) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of L Brands from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of L Brands to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of L Brands from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.59.

NYSE LB opened at $27.62 on Thursday. L Brands has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.04% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that L Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the second quarter valued at $2,331,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at $32,222,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 20.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the second quarter valued at $5,866,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 41.2% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 288,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 84,013 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

