Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Position Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,902 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 761,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,286,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,544,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Korn/Ferry International to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Korn/Ferry International in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In related news, Director Debra J. Perry sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $206,209.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,787.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $123,919.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,306,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,293 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,128 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KFY opened at $66.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.27. Korn/Ferry International has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $475.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.37 million. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 7.35%. Korn/Ferry International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

About Korn/Ferry International

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

