Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.17. Koppers reported earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.60 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 79.35% and a net margin of 1.47%. Koppers’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KOP shares. ValuEngine lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. B. Riley set a $60.00 price target on Koppers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.00. 294,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Koppers has a 12-month low of $33.65 and a 12-month high of $51.80.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Baldwin sold 1,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $40,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,352.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.88 per share, with a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,938.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,130 and have sold 37,498 shares valued at $1,584,749. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,174,000 after purchasing an additional 238,200 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,170,000 after purchasing an additional 168,733 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Koppers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 960,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,456,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Koppers by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 907,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 28,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Koppers by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 651,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.