Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Koninklijke Philips’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. The company offers mother and child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; kitchen appliance, coffee, air, garment care, and floor care products; and sleep, respiratory care, and respiratory drug delivery products.

