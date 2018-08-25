Kohl’s (KSS) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.11

Headlines about Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kohl’s earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 49.5255992658666 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

KSS opened at $80.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $82.22.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kohl’s to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Kohl’s to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.47.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Watson sold 2,860 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $215,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,177. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

