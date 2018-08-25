KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 1,392 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

KLCM Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.5% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2,857.1% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $122.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.45 and a 1-year high of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 364.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 1,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $203,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Willis sold 4,312 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $523,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,512 shares of company stock worth $1,031,932. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.99.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

