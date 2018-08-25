Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kirkland Lake Gold earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.1743205238658 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KL. ValuEngine cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $214.65 million for the quarter. analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

