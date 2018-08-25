Kirby (KEX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Kirby Corporation operates a fleet of inland tank barges. It is the nation’s largest domestic tank barge operator transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. Kirby transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge. Kirby also operates offshore dry-bulk barge and tugboat units engaged in the offshore transportation of dry-bulk cargoes in the United States coastal trade. Kirby also rents equipment including generators, fork lifts, pumps, and compressors for use in a variety of industrial markets, and manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units, for land-based oilfield service customers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirby from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Kirby from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of KEX opened at $87.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $94.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $802.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.43 million. Kirby had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $130,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,418 shares of company stock worth $1,496,300. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,962,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $414,843,000 after acquiring an additional 128,826 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,991,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,523,000 after acquiring an additional 50,353 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,303,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,968,000 after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,070,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,499,000 after acquiring an additional 111,281 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,012,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,885,000 after acquiring an additional 64,774 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

