Kinross Gold Co. (K) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

In other Kinross Gold news, insider Bobby Lee Musgrove sold 18,688 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total transaction of C$66,342.40. Also, insider Claude J.S. Schimper sold 11,864 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$59,438.64. Insiders have sold 168,149 shares of company stock worth $661,266 in the last ninety days.

Kinross Gold stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,402,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,144. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.66 and a 12-month high of C$5.96.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

