Kingstone Companies Inc (KINS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 14th

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Kingstone Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Kingstone Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kingstone Companies to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $195.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.02. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $27.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 7.16%. equities analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kingstone Companies news, Director Carla D’andre bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $50,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,720 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

KINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price target on shares of Kingstone Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominium, renter, and personal umbrella policies.

