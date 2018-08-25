Kimball International Inc Class B (KBAL) & Purple Innovation (PRPL) Critical Review

Kimball International Inc Class B (NASDAQ: PRPL) and Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kimball International Inc Class B and Purple Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimball International Inc Class B 5.16% 21.20% 12.35% Purple Innovation N/A -36.07% -3.06%

This table compares Kimball International Inc Class B and Purple Innovation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimball International Inc Class B $669.93 million 0.97 $37.50 million N/A N/A Purple Innovation N/A N/A $800,000.00 N/A N/A

Kimball International Inc Class B has higher revenue and earnings than Purple Innovation.

Dividends

Kimball International Inc Class B pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Purple Innovation does not pay a dividend. Kimball International Inc Class B has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Kimball International Inc Class B has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Purple Innovation has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Kimball International Inc Class B shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Purple Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Kimball International Inc Class B shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.8% of Purple Innovation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kimball International Inc Class B and Purple Innovation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimball International Inc Class B 0 0 0 0 N/A Purple Innovation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Purple Innovation has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.45%. Given Purple Innovation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Purple Innovation is more favorable than Kimball International Inc Class B.

Summary

Kimball International Inc Class B beats Purple Innovation on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimball International Inc Class B

Kimball International, Inc. manufactures and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brand names in the United States and internationally. The company provides office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions comprising headboards, tables, seating, vanities, and casegoods for hotel properties and mixed use developments. Its furniture solutions are used in collaborative and open work space areas, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas with a mix of wood, metal, laminate, paint, fabric, solid surface, and plastic options. In addition, it offers patient room and lounge seating and casegoods for the healthcare market. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives to end users, office furniture dealers, wholesalers, brokers, designers, purchasing companies, and catalog houses. The company was formerly known as The Jasper Corporation and changed its name to Kimball International, Inc. in July 1974. Kimball International, Inc. was incorporated in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc. designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer and retail channels. Purple Innovation, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.

