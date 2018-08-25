Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a $72.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Keysight Technologies, Inc. is an Applied Technology company that provides electronic measurement solutions to the communications and electronics industries. It provides electronic measurement instruments and systems and related software, software design tools, and related services that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, and operation of electronics equipment. The Company provides start-up assistance, consulting, optimization and application support throughout the customer’s product lifecycle. It also offers customization, consulting and optimization services throughout the customer’s product lifecycle. Keysight Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KEYS. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.22.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,891. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.01. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $70.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 50,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $3,042,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 29,786 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $1,831,839.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,786 shares of company stock worth $37,616,339 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,480,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,495,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,032,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,517 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,206,000 after purchasing an additional 726,653 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,850,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,313,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,519,000 after purchasing an additional 540,583 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.