Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Robert W. Baird

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $61.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.22.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.42. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $70.40.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.91 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $3,042,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 29,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $1,831,839.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,786 shares of company stock worth $37,616,339. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Broadview Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,737,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 800.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 223,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after acquiring an additional 198,455 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

