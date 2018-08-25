KeyCorp Raises Oxford Industries (OXM) Price Target to $100.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OXM. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.33.

NYSE OXM opened at $93.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $272.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.60 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.30%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

