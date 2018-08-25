Kelt Exploration Ltd (KEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEL. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, July 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.25 to C$10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

Kelt Exploration stock traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.53. 345,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,217. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$5.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.01.

In other news, Director Robert John Dales sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.91, for a total value of C$267,300.00. Also, insider Brunschot Carolyn Van sold 3,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.64, for a total transaction of C$33,238.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,932 shares of company stock valued at $333,790.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

