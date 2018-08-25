KBC Group NV Lowers Position in Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 308,666 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 16.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 10.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 31.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 5.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 2.02. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.37 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 65.68% and a net margin of 48.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gisela Schwab sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Morrissey sold 234,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $4,928,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 813,390 shares of company stock worth $16,599,217 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.