KBC Group NV Grows Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (CIT)

KBC Group NV raised its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CIT shares. TheStreet downgraded CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CIT Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CIT Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Compass Point started coverage on CIT Group in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.64 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CIT Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

In other news, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $174,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,191.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $90,791.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. CIT Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from CIT Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP). The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; and equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies.

