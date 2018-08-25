JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,542,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.0% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $169,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $150,000. FSI Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.7% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “$111.53” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.23.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $114.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 13.18%. equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $3,502,957.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

