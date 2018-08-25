JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€240.00” Price Target for Continental (CON)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($272.73) price target on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €260.00 ($295.45) target price on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($250.00) price target on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Societe Generale set a €246.00 ($279.55) price target on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($306.82) price target on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €253.00 ($287.50) price target on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €217.98 ($247.70).

CON stock opened at €155.45 ($176.65) on Wednesday. Continental has a twelve month low of €186.55 ($211.99) and a twelve month high of €257.40 ($292.50).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

