JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give zooplus (ZO1) a €205.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($232.95) price objective on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZO1. Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($210.23) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €172.00 ($195.45) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €148.00 ($168.18) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €160.44 ($182.32).

ZO1 stock opened at €158.40 ($180.00) on Wednesday. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €127.40 ($144.77) and a fifty-two week high of €200.15 ($227.44).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

