Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 485.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $154.11 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52-week low of $118.73 and a 52-week high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

