Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 158,493 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2,045.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,240 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 158,493 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,996,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,710,836,000 after buying an additional 1,795,199 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,535,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $97,503,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $97,236,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6,017.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 960,183 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 944,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Shares of ABT opened at $66.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $66.26.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Blaser sold 15,100 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $965,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Pederson sold 1,050 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $66,601.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,591.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,840 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

