John Raymond Murphy Sells 400 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director John Raymond Murphy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.28, for a total value of $132,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $330.67 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $190.00 and a 12-month high of $334.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 229.48% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 356,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,196,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 613,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $151,720,000 after buying an additional 71,688 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

