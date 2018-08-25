JMP Group LLC (JMP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

JMP Group has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years. JMP Group has a payout ratio of 105.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect JMP Group to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Get JMP Group alerts:

JMP stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64. JMP Group has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. research analysts expect that JMP Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JMP Group news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $27,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $83,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,981.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.