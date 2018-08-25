Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $77.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 29.52% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “3Q EPS missed our & consensus estimates by ~39% & 61% resp. The lower- than-expected results were mainly driven by lower chicken commodity prices & higher production costs. The weak 3Q results & even weaker YTD 4Q trends validate our concerns of an oversupply of chicken in the US. We are surprised by the stock’s outperformance in recent months and attribute it to an anticipated increase in chicken promotions in the QSR channel, which we view as speculative.””

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAFM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $104.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

SAFM opened at $109.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.33. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $95.97 and a twelve month high of $176.43.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.06 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 8.20%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.09 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanderson Farms declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 31st that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 12.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 327,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,098,000 after acquiring an additional 35,322 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 911.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 46,201 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 118.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,306,000 after acquiring an additional 259,635 shares during the period.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

