Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $6.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock.

LOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.41.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $106.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $72.53 and a fifty-two week high of $109.80. The stock has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 75,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

