JCIC Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc (C)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.7% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% in the second quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 134,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.7% in the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 8.4% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 19.7% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $1,085,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $78.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.65.

NYSE C opened at $70.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $64.38 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $18.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

