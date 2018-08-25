JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (JAPAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

Shares of OTCMKTS JAPAY opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.15. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.70%. equities research analysts predict that JAPAN TOB INC/ADR will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tobacco products, primarily cigarettes in Japan and internationally. It also distributes imported tobacco products. The company offers its tobacco products primarily under the Winston, Camel, Mevius, LD, Benson & Hedges (B&H), Glamour, Sobranie, Silk Cut, Natural American Spirit, Seven Stars, Pianissimo, Peace, HOPE, and other brand names.

