JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (JAPAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “
Shares of OTCMKTS JAPAY opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.15. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $17.44.
Japan Tobacco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tobacco products, primarily cigarettes in Japan and internationally. It also distributes imported tobacco products. The company offers its tobacco products primarily under the Winston, Camel, Mevius, LD, Benson & Hedges (B&H), Glamour, Sobranie, Silk Cut, Natural American Spirit, Seven Stars, Pianissimo, Peace, HOPE, and other brand names.
