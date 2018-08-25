James R. Simons Sells 83,975 Shares of QuinStreet Inc (QNST) Stock

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Director James R. Simons sold 83,975 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,173,970.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,854.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James R. Simons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 15th, James R. Simons sold 1,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $16,716.00.

On Friday, August 17th, James R. Simons sold 249,860 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $3,418,084.80.

On Monday, August 6th, James R. Simons sold 6 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $90.00.

On Monday, July 16th, James R. Simons sold 957 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $13,493.70.

On Wednesday, July 18th, James R. Simons sold 230,238 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $3,244,053.42.

On Monday, July 9th, James R. Simons sold 49 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $735.00.

On Friday, July 6th, James R. Simons sold 1,102 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $16,530.00.

On Friday, June 15th, James R. Simons sold 2,018 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $26,657.78.

On Tuesday, June 19th, James R. Simons sold 288,104 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $3,814,496.96.

QNST stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. QuinStreet Inc has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Singular Research started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “long” rating and a $16.75 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of QuinStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 717.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 94,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 43,681 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 297,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,573,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

