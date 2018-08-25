James R. Rulseh Sells 4,112 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Director James R. Rulseh sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $325,218.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $67.04 and a 12 month high of $89.30.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.51 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after acquiring an additional 24,758 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Wood & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segments. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control.

