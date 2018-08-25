J M Smucker (SJM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Smucker, which has underperformed the industry in the past six months, reported dismal first-quarter fiscal 2019 results, wherein both top and bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The results were impacted by higher freight costs, which may weigh on the company’s margins as it expects freight headwinds to linger into 2019. Also, its coffee, and International and Away from Home segments’ sales were hurt by lower net price realization. Further, interest expenses have remained high in the past few quarters, which remains a matter of concern. Nevertheless, the company’s Uncrustable brand and K-Cup business are performing well with significant sales growth. Also, Smucker’s recent acquisition of Ainsworth is likely to continue strengthening its pet’s snacks portfolio. Additionally, Smucker launched Right spend program to maintain cost discipline and remains on track to realize savings of $80 million in 2019.”

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SJM. ValuEngine cut J M Smucker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $159.00 price objective on J M Smucker and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on J M Smucker from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on J M Smucker and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 target price on J M Smucker and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.83.

SJM opened at $105.05 on Friday. J M Smucker has a 1-year low of $96.13 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that J M Smucker will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

In related news, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $101,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy P. Smucker bought 5,000 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.09 per share, with a total value of $530,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 557,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,177,214.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,461. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in J M Smucker by 6.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 11.9% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 8.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 153.1% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 1.6% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J M Smucker (SJM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.