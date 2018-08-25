Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITUB. Citigroup upgraded Itau Unibanco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itau Unibanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Itau Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 17.21%. research analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 7.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,203,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,391 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,305,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 49.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,951,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892,966 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 20,952,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,484,000 after acquiring an additional 82,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,675,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,613,000 after acquiring an additional 239,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

