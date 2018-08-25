istar (STAR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about istar (NYSE:STAR) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. istar earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.3963054776522 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of STAR stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,318,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,106. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. istar has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $743.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.95.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. istar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $171.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. istar’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that istar will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. istar’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. istar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

