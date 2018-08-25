iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 228.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,872 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,228,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,541 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,259,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,507,000 after purchasing an additional 545,627 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 255.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 463,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,997,000 after purchasing an additional 332,873 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 724,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,344,000 after purchasing an additional 330,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,781,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,565,000 after purchasing an additional 217,756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $160.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.06 and a fifty-two week high of $160.40.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

