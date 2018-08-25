iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Position Boosted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,440.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,520,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 7,384,919 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $196,407,000. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,969,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,677,000 after buying an additional 2,054,575 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,240,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,246,550,000 after buying an additional 1,991,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,561.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,841,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,753,000 after buying an additional 1,814,241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA opened at $67.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

