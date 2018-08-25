iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 571,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $28,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMBS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,984,000.

iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.27 and a 52-week high of $52.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1114 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st.

