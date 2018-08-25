Iqvia (IQV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $125.45

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $125.45 and last traded at $124.24, with a volume of 11899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.27.
IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$110.25” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded Iqvia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Iqvia from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Iqvia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.78.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.72.
In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 1,441,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $148,447,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Parks sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $108,300.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,201,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,990,595. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,170,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,015,173,000 after purchasing an additional 546,878 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iqvia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,895,000 after buying an additional 195,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Iqvia by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,278,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Iqvia by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,113,000 after buying an additional 341,692 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Iqvia by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,196,000 after buying an additional 66,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
Iqvia Company Profile (NYSE:IQV)
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.
