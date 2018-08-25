Iqvia (IQV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $125.45

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $125.45 and last traded at $124.24, with a volume of 11899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.27.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$110.25” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded Iqvia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Iqvia from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Iqvia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.78.

Get Iqvia alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Iqvia had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 1,441,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $148,447,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Parks sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $108,300.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,201,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,990,595. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,170,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,015,173,000 after purchasing an additional 546,878 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iqvia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,895,000 after buying an additional 195,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Iqvia by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,278,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Iqvia by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,113,000 after buying an additional 341,692 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Iqvia by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,196,000 after buying an additional 66,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.