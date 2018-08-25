iPic Entertainment (IPIC) Given “Buy” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for iPic Entertainment’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iPic Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ IPIC opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. iPic Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.97.

iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.21 million. equities analysts predict that iPic Entertainment will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

About iPic Entertainment

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

