IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 461,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,634,000 after acquiring an additional 338,606 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 381,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,067,000 after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 315,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $282.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.00.

IPGP stock opened at $166.91 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.75 and a 12-month high of $264.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.83.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.01). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $413.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.