Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Iovance Biotherapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.4157776127558 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright set a $22.00 price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, July 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

IOVA stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.72.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

