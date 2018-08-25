Investors Sell Shares of Nike (NKE) on Strength (NKE)

Traders sold shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $53.38 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $91.25 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $37.87 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Nike had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Nike traded up $0.27 for the day and closed at $82.91

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.19.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.06%.

Nike announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $3,330,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,836,835.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $11,860,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,959 shares in the company, valued at $19,131,698.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,778 shares of company stock worth $39,376,326 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,870,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,439,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nike by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,940,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,226,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,548 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Nike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,523,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,164,228,000 after acquiring an additional 248,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,001 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,247,869,000 after acquiring an additional 219,743 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 2.6% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,500,497 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,235,080,000 after acquiring an additional 388,901 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

