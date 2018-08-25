Investors Sell Shares of Costco Wholesale (COST) on Strength (COST)

Investors sold shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) on strength during trading on Thursday. $44.25 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $110.21 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $65.96 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Costco Wholesale had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Costco Wholesale traded up $0.30 for the day and closed at $229.51

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus set a $255.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 39.18%.

In other news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.45, for a total value of $586,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.22, for a total transaction of $3,288,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,834 shares in the company, valued at $7,417,089.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,491 shares of company stock worth $8,754,977 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,121,793 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,667,910,000 after buying an additional 858,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,570,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,209,107,000 after buying an additional 1,256,873 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597,844 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,898,000 after buying an additional 109,028 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,800,072 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $376,180,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,705,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $356,437,000 after buying an additional 134,814 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

