Investors Buy Wayfair (W) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Traders bought shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) on weakness during trading hours on Friday following insider selling activity. $60.88 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $51.20 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $9.68 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Wayfair had the 24th highest net in-flow for the day. Wayfair traded down ($2.29) for the day and closed at $128.53Specifically, insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $54,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $184,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,269.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,469 shares of company stock valued at $27,895,955 in the last three months. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wedbush cut shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.82.

The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -45.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.04). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 31,507.11%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -5.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

