Investar (ISTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $30.00 price target on shares of Investar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on shares of Investar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investar currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. Investar has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Investar had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.84 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Investar news, Director James M. Baker purchased 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $193,960.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Investar by 12.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 47,276 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Investar by 13.0% during the first quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 209,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24,001 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Investar by 62.5% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 208,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 80,139 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Investar by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 126,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Investar during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

